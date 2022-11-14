Dolphins Place DE Emmanuel Ogbah On Season-Ending IR

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they have placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve.
ROSTER MOVES | We have placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/tedSw5eRrX
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 14, 2022
Adam Schefter reported last night that Ogbah was out for the season after suffering a torn tricep, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.
Ogbah, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Browns in 2016. Cleveland later traded Ogbah to the Chiefs in exchange for S Eric Murray.
Ogbah finished the final year of his four-year, $6.6 million contract and made a base salary of $1,351,314 for the 2019 season. He was an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Dolphins that included $7.5 million fully guaranteed.
He was set to hit the free-agent market this offseason before re-signing with the Dolphins on a four-year, $65 million contract that included $32 million guaranteed.
In 2022, Ogbah appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 11 tackles and a sack.
