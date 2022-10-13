Dolphins Place DE Porter Gustin On Injured List, Sign DE Big Kat Bryant To PS

The Miami Dolphins officially signed DE Big Kat Bryant to their practice squad on Thursday and placed DE Porter Gustin on the practice squad injured list.

Here’s the Dolphins updated practice squad:

CB Kalon Barnes OL James Empey LB Cameron Goode LB Porter Gustin (Injured) S Verone McKinley III WR Braylon Sanders DT Niles Scott DT Ben Stille RB ZaQuandre White WR Freddie Swain DT Josiah Bronson T Kion Smith OT Brandon Shell QB Reid Sinnett DB Tino Ellis DT Jaylen Twyman DE Big Kat Bryant

Gustin, 25, wound up going undrafted out of USC back in 2019. He later signed on with the Saints, but was waived a few months later.

The Browns later signed Gustin to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to the active roster. He was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2021 season.

From there, he caught on with the Dolphins and was added to their practice squad.

In 2021, Gustin appeared in 6 games for the Browns and recorded nine tackles and a fumble recovery.