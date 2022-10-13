Dolphins Place DE Porter Gustin On Injured List, Sign DE Big Kat Bryant To PS

The Miami Dolphins officially signed DE Big Kat Bryant to their practice squad on Thursday and placed DE Porter Gustin on the practice squad injured list.

Here’s the Dolphins updated practice squad:

  1. CB Kalon Barnes
  2. OL James Empey
  3. LB Cameron Goode
  4. LB Porter Gustin (Injured)
  5. S Verone McKinley III
  6. WR Braylon Sanders
  7. DT Niles Scott
  8. DT Ben Stille
  9. RB ZaQuandre White
  10. WR Freddie Swain
  11. DT Josiah Bronson
  12. T Kion Smith
  13. OT Brandon Shell
  14. QB Reid Sinnett
  15. DB Tino Ellis
  16. DT Jaylen Twyman
  17. DE Big Kat Bryant

Gustin, 25, wound up going undrafted out of USC back in 2019. He later signed on with the Saints, but was waived a few months later. 

The Browns later signed Gustin to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to the active roster. He was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2021 season. 

From there, he caught on with the Dolphins and was added to their practice squad. 

In 2021, Gustin appeared in 6 games for the Browns and recorded nine tackles and a fumble recovery.

