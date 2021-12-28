Dolphins Place Four On COVID List

The Miami Dolphins announced they put the following players on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday:

Butler, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Patriots and returned to New England in 2020 on a one-year restricted deal worth $3.27 million.

The Dolphins signed Butler to a two-year $7.5 million deal in March.

In 2021, Butler has played in 15 games for the Dolphins, recording 15 tackles, three passes defended and two sacks.

Williams, 24, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year deal worth $1.755 million.

In 2021, Williams appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and recorded six receptions for 71 yards and no touchdowns.