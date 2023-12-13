Dolphins Place C Connor Williams On IR, Sign Two Players

The Miami Dolphins announced they’ve placed C Connor Williams on injured reserve, signed OL Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster, and signed OL Matt Skura to the practice squad.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 and was expected to land on the injured reserve. It’s a huge loss for Miami, as Williams had been arguably their best offensive lineman this year.

Williams, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,488,996 contract with the Cowboys that included a $2,071,996 signing bonus.

Williams was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Dolphins.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Williams appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and made nine starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 1 center out of 38 qualifying players.

Harrison, 32, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his three years in Indianapolis but wasn’t tendered a restricted offer in 2017.

The Jets later signed Harrison to a one-year contract and he returned to the Jets on a two-year, $6 million contract in 2019.

Unfortunately, New York released him coming out of training camp and he later signed on to the Bills’ practice squad. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Giants in 2021 and bounced on and off their practice squad. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and returned to their practice squad.

In 2019, Harrison appeared in all 16 games for the Jets, making 10 starts for them.