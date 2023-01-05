Dolphins Place OT Eric Fisher On IR, Claim OT Geron Christian

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday that they’ve claimed OT Geron Christian off of waivers from the Chiefs and placed OT Eric Fisher on injured reserve.

Fisher, 32, was the No. 1 overall pick back in 2013. He signed a four-year, $63 million extension with $40 million guaranteed back in 2016.

Fisher was owed a base salary of $11.25 million for the 2021 season when the Chiefs opted to release him. He signed with the Colts on a one-year, $9.4 million deal but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement for a second season.

The Dolphins signed Fisher to a contract last month.

In 2021, Fisher appeared in 15 games for the Colts and started all of them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 46 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.