Dolphins Place RB De’Von Achane On Injured Reserve

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are placing rookie RB De’Von Achane on injured reserve.

He’ll miss at least the next four games as he recovers from his knee injury.

Yesterday, it was reported Achane’s injury is not considered season-ending but severe enough to land on injured reserve/

Achane, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that includes a $954,509 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $988,627 in 2023.

In 2023, Achane has appeared in four games for the Dolphins and rushed for 460 yards on 38 carries (12.1 YPC) with five touchdowns to go along with nine receptions on 11 targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns.