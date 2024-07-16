Dolphins Place Two Players On Injured Lists

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they’ve placed S Mark Perry on the active/non-football injury list and WR Tahj Washington on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Both players can be activated once they’re healthy and ready to go.

Washington, 23, was selected with the No. 241 overall pick in the seventh round by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $4,104,436 contract with the Dolphins that included a $84,436 signing bonus.

During his college career at Memphis and USC, Washington caught 209 passes for 3,224 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns over the course of five seasons.