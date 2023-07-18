Dolphins Place Two Players On Injured Lists

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that they are placing CB Ethan Bonner on the active/non-football injury list and LB Zeke Vandenburgh on injured reserve.

Bonner, 23, went undrafted out of Stanford in the 2023 NFL Draft before catching on with the Dolphins.

During his career at Stanford, Bonner appeared in 18 games and recorded a total of 58 tackles.

Vandenburgh, 24, went undrafted in 2023 out of Illinois State and was signed by Miami as an undrafted free agent.

He was named the MVFC Defensive Player of the Year and Buck Buchanan Award winner in 2022.

During his college career at Illinois State, he appeared in 51 games and recorded 256 tackles, 24 sacks, and one interception.