Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Has Fractured Middle Finger, Out Week 9 & Potentially Week 10

According to Adam Schefter, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand that will keep him out in Week 9 against the Texans.

With a short week heading into a Thursday night game against the Ravens in Week 10, Tagovailoa could end up missing another game.

It’s a bad break for Tagovailoa, who missed time earlier this season with fractured ribs and is essentially in an audition for his job over the remainder of the 2021 season.

Jacoby Brissett will start again for Miami in Tagovailoa’s absence.

Tagovailoa, 23, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract that included a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Tagovailoa has started five games and completed 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,040 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed 15 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns.