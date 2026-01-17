Dolphins & Ravens Request Second Interview With Kevin Stefanski

According to Albert Breer, the Dolphins have requested a second interview with Kevin Stefanski for their head coach position.

Dianna Russini adds that the Ravens are also interested in meeting with Stefanski before Wednesday.

Stefanski was just mentioned by Ian Rapoport as the Falcons’ top candidate, so time is of the essence for any team wanting to meet with the former Browns coach. This could also include the Titans.

Stefanski, 43, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

He held several different positions, including TE coach, RB coach, and QB coach, before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stefanski returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season. He was extended after their 11-win season in 2023, but was let go following the 2025 season after going 7-26 in his final two seasons.

Stefanski has a record of 43-54 (.448 win percentage) in six seasons with the Browns, with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020 and again in 2023.

We’ll have more on the Dolphins, Falcons, and Ravens searches for a new coach as the news becomes available.