Dolphins Re-Sign RB Raheem Mostert To Two-Year, $5.6M Deal

The Dolphins re-signed RB Raheem Mostert to a two-year deal, his agent announced Tuesday.

Happy to announce that my client Raheem Mostert has agreed on a 2-yr deal to return to the Miami Dolphins. Led the team in rushing last season and had over 1,000 yards of total offense. https://t.co/UFGwBj8J7O — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 14, 2023

Tom Pelissero adds the deal has a value of $5.6 million and includes $2.2 million guaranteed.

Mostert, 30, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears before signing on to the 49ers’ practice squad in 2016.

The 49ers brought Mostert back on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2018 before tendering him a restricted offer in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $8.7 million extension with San Francisco.

Mostert played out that deal and then signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Mostert appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 891 yards on 181 carries (4.9 YPC) and three touchdowns to go along with 31 catches on 42 targets for 202 yards and two touchdowns.