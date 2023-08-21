Dolphins Re-Signing QB James Blackmon

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel announced that they’re re-signing QB James Blackmon after Mike White was diagnosed with a concussion recently.

This move ensures that Miami will have three quarterbacks available for their preseason finale against the Jaguars.

Blackman, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Arkansas State this past April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Dolphins.

However, Miami opted to waive Blackman a few weeks ago.

For his career, Blackman appeared in 50 games and completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 9,260 yards, 65 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.