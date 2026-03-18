Dolphins Rebuffing Trade Interest In RB De’Von Achane

According to Adam Schefter, the teams that are calling the Dolphins to inquire about a trade for RB De’Von Achane are being told he’s not available.

After Miami dealt WR Jaylen Waddle in a blockbuster trade that seemed to indicate the Dolphins were tanking even harder than what was already known, speculation naturally turned to Achane.

He’s in the final year of his contract and a strong candidate for an extension. Previous reports indicated the Dolphins preferred to keep Achane rather than trade him — but that was the case for Waddle, too.

Achane, 24, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that includes a $954,509 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $988,627 in 2023.

In 2025, Achane appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 1,350 yards on 238 carries (5.7 YPC) to go along with 67 receptions for 488 yards receiving and 12 total touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Achane and the Dolphins as the news is available.