Dolphins Request Interview With Bills LB Coach Bobby Babich For DC Job

The Miami Dolphins have requested an interview with Bills LB coach Bobby Babich for their defensive coordinator position, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Giants and Packers also requested to interview Babich for their defensive coordinator role.

Babich, 40, got his start in the NFL as an administrative assistant with the Panthers in 2011. He had stints with the Browns as a defensive assistant and with FIU as the secondary coach before landing with the Bills as an assistant DB coach in 2017.

Babich coached safeties for a few seasons before being moved to LB coach in 2022.