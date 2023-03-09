Dolphins Restructure OLB Bradley Chubb To Add $14M+ In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Dolphins have restructured OLB Bradley Chubb and created $14.656 million in cap space.

This was an expected move as Miami clears space to operate this offseason and this officially gets them under the cap in time for the new league year on March 15.

Chubb, 26, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He was set be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was traded to the Dolphins midseason.

Miami promptly signed him to a new five-year, $110 million deal.

In 2022, Chubb appeared in eight games for the Broncos and eight games for the Dolphins. He finished with 39 total tackles, five tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 58 edge defender out of 120 qualifying players.