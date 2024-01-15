Dolphins Sign Eight Players To Futures Deals

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they’ve signed eight players to futures contracts for the 2024 season.

Here’s the full list:

Schwartz, 23, was a former third-round pick out of Auburn by the Browns in the 2020 draft. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.9 million rookie contract when the Browns waived him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

He reverted to injured reserve and was later cut with a settlement. The Dolphins signed Schwartz to their practice squad in November.

In 2022, Schwartz appeared in 11 games for the Browns and caught four passes for 51 yards. He also added four carries for 57 yards and one touchdown.