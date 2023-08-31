Dolphins Sign Eight Players To Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced they signed eight players to their practice squad on Thursday, including TE Nick Bowers, RB Darrynton Evans, OL Chasen Hines, S Joshua Kalu, DT Rashard Lawrence, OT James Tunstall, WR Raleigh Webb and DE Chase Winovich.

ROSTER MOVES | We have signed eight players to the practice squad. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 31, 2023

Miami’s practice squad now includes:

CB Ethan Bonner DE Randy Charlton TE Tanner Conner LB Cameron Goode DT Da’Shawn Hand LB Alexander (A.J.) Johnson WR Braylon Sanders OL Alama Uluave S Joshua Kalu TE Nick Bowers RB Darrynton Evans DT Rashard Lawrence T James Tunstall WR Raleigh Webb DE Chase Winovich

Winovich, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,727,651 contract that included a $994,506 signing bonus when he was traded to the Browns.

Winovich was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Texans. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts.

In 2022, Winovich appeared in eight games for the Browns and recorded 20 tackles, one sack and a pass defense.

Evans, 25, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that includes an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season when the Titans waived him last year.

The Bears later claimed Evans off of waivers and he was on and off of their roster last year. Evans signed on with the Colts in March but was waived a few months later. He signed on with the Bills in July but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2022, Evans appeared in six games for the Bears and rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with one reception for 33 yards receiving and no touchdowns.