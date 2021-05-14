Dolphins Sign First-Round WR Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins have signed first-round WR Jaylen Waddle to a four-year rookie contract on Friday, according to Adam Schefter.

The Dolphins now have three of their seven draft picks under contract:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Jaylen Waddle WR Signed 1 Jaelan Phillips”}”>Jaelan Phillips EDGE 2 Jevon Holland”}”>Jevon Holland DB 2 Liam Eichenberg”}”>Liam Eichenberg OL 3 Hunter Long”}”>Hunter Long TE 7 Larnel Coleman”}”>Larnel Coleman OT Signed 7 Gerrid Doaks”}”>Gerrid Doaks RB Signed

Waddle, 22, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick.

Waddle is projected to sign a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $17,058,902 signing bonus. The Dolphins will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Tyreek Hill.

During his three-year career, Waddle caught 106 passes for 1,999 yards, and 17 touchdowns. He also added 28 punt returns for 733 yards (19.3 YPR) and two touchdowns.