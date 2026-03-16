Dolphins Sign OT Charlie Heck

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed Buccaneers OT Charlie Heck to a contract.

Heck, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,005,705 contract that included a $710,705 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he re-signed with Houston. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Cardinals practice squad. He spent time on and off their roster until the 49ers signed him from Arizona’s practice squad on to their active roster back in December 2024.

From there, Tampa Bay signed Heck to a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Heck appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and made six starts.