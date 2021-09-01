Dolphins Sign QB Reid Sinnett To Practice Squad

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins are re-signing QB Reid Sinnett to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Sinnett, 24, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of San Deigo back in May. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, but was cut loose a day later.

The Dolphins signed Sinnett to their practice squad after a week and was eventually promoted back in November of last year. Miami re-signed him to a futures deal back in January.

During his four-year college career, Sinnett appeared in 45 games and recorded 275 completions on 423 pass attempts (65 percent) for 3,844 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, to go along with 93 rushing attempts for 268 yards (2.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns.