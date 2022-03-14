Dolphins Sign RB Chase Edmonds To Two-Year, $12.6M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have agreed to a deal with Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds for two years and $12.6 million.

Schefter adds $6.1 million of that sum is guaranteed. That’s solid money for Edmonds and should indicate a major role for him in Miami in 2022.

Edmonds, 25, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round out of Fordham in 2018. He’s just finished the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract and had a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

Edmonds was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Edmonds appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and rushed 116 times for 592 yards (5.1 YPC) and two touchdowns. He added 43 receptions on 53 targets for 311 yards.