Dolphins Sign RB Darrynton Evans To Practice Squad

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins have signed RB Darrynton Evans to their practice squad on Thursday.

Miami’s practice squad now includes:

CB Ethan Bonner DE Randy Charlton TE Tanner Conner LB Cameron Goode DT Da’Shawn Hand LB Alexander (A.J.) Johnson WR Braylon Sanders OL Alama Uluave G Chasen Hines S Joshua Kalu RB Darrynton Evans

Evans, 25, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that includes an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season when the Titans waived him last year.

The Bears later claimed Evans off of waivers and he was on and off of their roster last year. Evans signed on with the Colts in March but was waived a few months later. He signed on with the Bills in July but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2022, Evans appeared in six games for the Bears and rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with one reception for 33 yards receiving and no touchdowns.