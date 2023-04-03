Dolphins Sign TE Durham Smythe To Two-Year, $7.75M Extension

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed TE Durham Smythe to an extension that runs through the 2025 season.
Extended‼️
We have signed TE Durham Smythe to a contract extension through the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/NNn6LN1HUM
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 3, 2023
Tom Pelissero reports it’s a two-year, $7.75 million extension with $5.5 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $8.75 million.
He was entering the final year of his deal in 2023 and was set to make a base salary of $3.25 million. Pelissero says his compensation goes up to $4.5 million in 2023.
Smythe has been a solid role player for Miami the past couple of seasons and currently holds the top spot on their depth chart at the position.
Smythe, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He finished his four-year, $3,983,000 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Dolphins.
In 2022, Smythe appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded 15 receptions on 20 targets for 129 yards and one touchdown.
