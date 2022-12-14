Dolphins Sign WR DaeSean Hamilton To Practice Squad

Aaron Wilson reports that the Dolphins are signing WR DaeSean Hamilton to their practice squad.

Hamilton, 27, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Penn State in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract before being released.

He signed a one-year deal with the Texans earlier this offseason before being released with an injury designation.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos and caught 23 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.