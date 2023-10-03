Dolphins Sign WR Freddie Swain To Practice Squad

As first reported by Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have re-signed WR Freddie Swain to the practice squad.

Miami’s practice squad now includes:

DB Ethan Bonner WR Tanner Conner LB Alexander Johnson WR Braylon Sanders C Alama Uluave TE Nick Bowers RB Darrynton Evans G Chasen Hines DB Joshua Kalu NT Rashard Lawrence WR Raleigh Webb DE Chase Winovich DT Byron Cowart DB Verone McKinley OT Ryan Hayes WR Freddie Swain

Swain, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3,424,413 rookie contract when he was cut loose by Seattle coming out of training camp.

Swain quickly caught on with the Dolphins’ practice squad and he was later signed to the Broncos’ active roster. Denver cut him loose in March and he was claimed by the Dolphins. However, Miami cut him loose during training camp.

He had a brief stint with the Eagles earlier this year.

In 2022, Swain appeared in four games for the Broncos and Dolphins and caught four passes for 74 yards and no touchdowns.