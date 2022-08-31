Dolphins Signing CB Kalon Barnes To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins are signing CB Kalon Barnes to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Kalon Barnes

Barnes, 23, is a former seventh-round pick by the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. 

During his four-year college career, he recorded 69 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 14 pass defenses, and one forced fumble. 

 

