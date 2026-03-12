Dolphins Signing DL Robert Beal Jr.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Dolphins are signing 49ers DL Robert Beal Jr. to a one-year deal.

Beal, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He signed a four-year rookie deal but was waived in October 2025 before re-signing to the practice squad.

San Francisco signed him back to the active roster shortly after, but he became an unrestricted free agent this offseason after the 49ers declined to tender him.

In 2025, Beal appeared in seven games for the 49ers and recorded 14 total tackles.