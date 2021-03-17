Dolphins Signing DT Adam Butler

Ian Rapoport reports that the Dolphins are signing DT Adam Butler to a two-year contract on Wednesday.

According to Barry Jackson, Butler’s two-year contract is worth $7 million.

Butler, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Patriots and returned to New England last year on a one-year restricted deal worth $3.27 million.

In 2020, Butler appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and recorded 34 tackles, four sacks and two passes defended.