Dolphins Signing DT Andrew Billings To Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins are signing former Browns DT Andrew Billings to their practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport.

Here’s the Dolphins updated practice squad:

DB Javaris Davis RB Gerrid Doaks LB Milo Eifler DT Benito Jones WR Kirk Merritt G Adam Pankey DT Durval Queiroz (International) DE Jabaal Sheard T Kion Smith OL Roderick Johnson WR Travis Fulgham LB Vince Biegel RB Duke Johnson QB Jacob Dolegala C Evan Boehm DT Andrew Billings

Billings, 26, was drafted in the fourth round out of Baylor by the Bengals in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,875,844 with the Bengals.

Billings later agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Browns before opting out of the 2020 NFL season. Cleveland released Billings last week.

In 2021, Billings has appeared in one game for the Browns, recording one tackle.

