Dolphins Signing FB Alec Ingold To Three-Year Extension Worth Up To $17.2M

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are signing FB Alec Ingold have agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $17.2 million.

Ingold, 27, went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Raiders worth $1.765 million and $10,000 guaranteed.

He was set to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when the Raiders declined to tender him. The Dolphins later signed him to a two-year contract worth up to $7.5 million in 2022.

In 2022, Ingold appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 8 yards on 6 attempts to go along with 15 receptions for 105 yards receiving and two touchdowns.