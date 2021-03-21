Dolphins Signing Former UTEP QB Kai Locksley

Former UTEP QB Kai Locksley announced Sunday that he’s signing a contract with the Dolphins.

Locksley went undrafted out of UTEP last year. This will be his first opportunity with an NFL team.

While he did play quarterback in college, Locksley has since transitioned to playing wide receiver.

During his college career at UTEP, Locksley appeared in 20 games and completed 186 of 350 pass attempts (53.1 percent) for 2,266 yards, nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 875 yards on 237 carries (3.7 YPC) and 11 touchdowns over the course of two seasons and 20 games played.