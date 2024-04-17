Dolphins Signing LB Cam Brown

Jordan Raanan reports that LB Cam Brown is signing with the Dolphins.

Brown, 26, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round out of Penn State in 2020. He finished out a four-year, $3.295 million rookie deal that included a $198,364 signing bonus.

He primarily played on special teams for the Giants over the last four seasons.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded eight total tackles and one forced fumble.

We will have details on Brown’s contract as they become available.