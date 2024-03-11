Dolphins Signing LB Jordyn Brooks To Three-Year, $30M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins are signing LB Jordyn Brooks to a three-year, $30 million contract.

This is the first big addition for the Dolphins after they lost multiple key players at the start of free agency on Monday.

Brooks, 26, was a four-year starter at Texas Tech and earned second-team All-American honors before the Seahawks selected him at No. 27 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brooks played out the final year of his four-year, $12,235,606 rookie contract that includes a $6,458,623 signing bonus after the Seahawks declined his fifth-year option for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Brooks appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded 111 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery, an interception, a defensive touchdown and four pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.