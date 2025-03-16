Dolphins Signing P Ryan Stonehouse

According to Justin Melo, the Dolphins are signing P Ryan Stonehouse to a contract.

Tennessee elected not to tender Stonehouse as a restricted free agent this offseason, clearing a path for him to land elsewhere. The tender would have been a little over $3 million.

He was an ascending player before a serious knee injury in 2023 that continued to impact his play in 2024.

Stonehouse, 25, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in May of 2022. He made the active roster in each of his first three seasons.

In 2024, Stonehouse appeared in all 17 games and averaged 50.6 yards per punt on 73 attempts, recording seven touchbacks.