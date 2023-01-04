Dolphins Signing QB Mike Glennon To Practice Squad

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins are signing QB Mike Glennon to their practice squad.

Glennon, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.104 million rookie contract before signing a three-year, $45 million contract with the Bears in 2017.

However, the Bears elected to move on from Glennon after just one season and he later signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Cardinals in 2018. Arizona released him during the offseason and he later signed on with the Raiders for the 2019 season.

The Jaguars signed Glennon on a one-year deal in 2020. He was released and added to the practice squad before signing on with the Giants.

In 2021, Glennon appeared in six games and completed 53.9 percent of his passes for 790 yards, four touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.