Dolphins Signing RB Coleman Bennett

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins are signing RB Coleman Bennett to a one-year contract.

Bennett played at Bucknell, then one season at Rice before transferring to Kennesaw State for his final year of college football.

He went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft but caught on with the Bears soon after.

The Bears let Bennett go, and he is now returning to his home state on a one-year contract. He is the son of former Chiefs RB Donnell Bennett.

In his two college seasons, Bennett played in 18 games and rushed 159 times for 792 yards (5 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.