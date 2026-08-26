Texans Announced Two Roster Moves

The Houston Texans announced that they have placed DE Dylan Horton on injured reserve and signed DE Derek Parish in a corresponding move.

Houston feared Horton suffered a torn Achilles in practice on Monday.

Horton, 26, was a three-year starter at TCU and an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection as a senior. The Texans selected him with the No. 109 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.641 million rookie contract that included a $801,044 signing bonus. Horton missed time in 2023 and 2024 after being diagnosed with Stage IV Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In 2025, Horton appeared in 16 games for the Texans and recorded 26 total tackles, one tackle for loss, half a sack, and one forced fumble.