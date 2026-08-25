AFC Notes: Kayshon Boutte, Christian Gonzalez, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills DC Jim Leonhard thinks both LBs Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Dorian Williams have “earned the right” to be on the field, but says competition will continue for now. Leonhard mentioned there’s a possibility they will rotate but wasn’t certain. (Katherine Fitzgerald)
- With DB Jordan Hancock expected to play safety and nickel, Leonhard feels he plays fast, which will lead to some mistakes, but his quick style will make impact plays that offset them. (Sal Cappacio)
- Leonhard thinks DT DeWayne Carter is starting to get comfortable after his strong showing in the second preseason game. (Capaccio)
- Leonhard also praised LB Joe Andressen for his value on defense while contributing on special teams: “He’s a really good football player. Dynamic special teams player and role number one for him.” (Capaccio)
- Bills DT Greg Gaines signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal that includes a $137,500 signing bonus, a $1.3 million base salary, and a $50,000 roster bonus. (Over The Cap)
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley said fourth-round LB Trey Moore will have ankle surgery. Hafley hopes he will return at some point this year but admitted it will be a while. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- Miami OC Bobby Slowik mentioned third-round WR Chris Bell hit some “wild numbers” on his practice GPS relative to his size: “He’s a really big dude — he’s a really fast dude … He’s got great hands, tough to tackle. You can do a lot of things with that.” (Louis-Jacques)
Jets
- Jets ST coordinator Chris Banjo announced Jason Sanders won the team’s kicking job after they released Cade York. (Brian Costello)
Patriots
- Patriots de facto GM Eliot Wolf addressed moving WR Kayshon Boutte to Houston and called it “The Jayden Reed“ trade. (Mike Giardi)
- Wolf said there’s nothing new to report regarding an extension for CB Christian Gonzalez: “Want him here. He’s an elite player.” (Doug Kyed)
- Wolf spoke on what went into moving Boutte: “We feel really good about our receiver group. We have guys that can play multiple positions. They all really complement each other well. And obviously, when we acquired Romeo and A.J., something had to give.” (Zack Cox)
- Regarding RB TreVeyon Henderson, Wolf said he probably won’t practice Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury on Monday: “We’re working through that situation now. He’s probably not going to be out there at practice today, but we’ll see how that goes.” (Cox)
- Wolf said their offer to Gonzalez would make him the league’s highest-paid cornerback. (Kyed)
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