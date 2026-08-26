Ravens Signing LB Michael Barrett

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens appear to have signed LB Michael Barrett to a contract.

He was at practice today following his workout with the team yesterday.

Barrett, 26, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Panthers out of Michigan back in 2024.

Carolina later traded Barrett to the Seahawks in exchange for CB Michael Jackson.

From there, Barrett bounced to the Browns’ practice squad before joining the practice squad in Green Bay. As a member of the Packers, he was elevated to the active roster for the first time in his career.

The Raiders signed Barrett ahead of the 2025 season but released him during final roster cuts. He spent time in the UFL this past spring with a couple different teams.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.