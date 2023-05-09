Dolphins Signing TE Tyler Kroft

The Miami Dolphins are signing TE Tyler Kroft to a one-year contract on Tuesday, according to his agent.
Congrats to Tyler Kroft agreeing to a one year deal with the @MiamiDolphins @Kroft86
— Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) May 9, 2023
Kroft, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2015. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2,971,276 rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.
Kroft signed with the Bills in 2019 on a three-year, $18.75 million deal in 2019. From there, he joined the Jets in 2021 on a one-year contract before the 49ers brought him in another one-year deal last year.
In 2022, Kroft appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and caught four passes for 57 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
