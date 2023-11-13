Dolphins Signing WR Anthony Schwartz To Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins are signing WR Anthony Schwartz to the practice squad, per Adam Schefter.

A former third-round pick by the Browns, Schwartz is known for having elite track speed, which will help him fit right in with Miami.

Schwartz, 23, was a former third-round pick out of Auburn by the Browns in the 2020 draft. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.9 million rookie contract when the Browns waived him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

He reverted to injured reserve and was later cut with a settlement.

In 2022, Schwartz appeared in 11 games for the Browns and caught four passes for 51 yards. He also added four carries for 57 yards and one touchdown.