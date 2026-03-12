Dolphins Signing WR Tutu Atwell To One-Year Deal

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Dolphins are signing Rams WR Tutu Atwell to a one-year deal.
Atwell, 26, was a second-round pick by the Rams out of Louisville in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $5,908,697 million with a $1,657,234 million signing bonus and a base salary of nearly $1.5 million in 2024.
After finishing out his rookie deal, Atwell signed a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed.
In 2025, Atwell appeared in 10 games for the Rams and caught six passes for 192 yards and one touchdown.
