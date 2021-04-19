Dolphins Taking Calls From Teams Looking To Trade Up No. 6 Overall

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins have received calls from teams looking to trade up to No. 6 overall.

Miami initially traded down to No. 12 as part of the deal with the 49ers for No. 3 before completing a separate deal with the Eagles soon after that allowed them to move back up to No. 6.

According to Rapoport, the Dolphins are considering offers from other teams regarding the No. 6 pick, so this is at least something to keep an eye on in the coming days.

Trades up into the top-10 picks will likely be for one of the top quarterback prospects.

The first three picks are expected to all be quarterbacks and the Falcons are believed to be considering offers for No. 4 overall.

Many expect Cincinnati to stay where they are and take the best non-quarterback prospect available, which leaves Miami in a position where they could considering auctioning off their No. 6 pick if the right offer is available to them.

Otherwise, the expectation is that they would consider someone like TE Kyle Pitts or one of the best available receivers.

For what it’s worth, the Broncos, Patriots, Bears and Washington have all been mentioned as teams who could consider trading up for a quarterback this year.

We’ll have more regarding the Dolphins as the news is available.