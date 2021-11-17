Dolphins Tried Out Three Players

The Miami Dolphins brought in free agent DL Sharif Finch, LB Kobe Jones and DL Hercules Mata’afa for workouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Of this group, the Dolphins signed Jones to their practice squad.

Mata’afa, 26, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State back in 2018. He was waived with an injury designation his rookie season and reverted to injured reserve.

Minnesota signed him to their practice squad at the start of the 2020 season. He was among their final roster cuts a few months ago.

During his college career at Washington State, Mata’afa recorded 121 tackles, 45.5 tackles for a loss, 21 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two recoveries over the course of 34 games.

