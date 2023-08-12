Dolphins Waive QB/FB John Lovett From IR With Settlement

The Miami Dolphins officially waived QB/FB John Lovett from injured reserve with a settlement on Saturday.

Lovett, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Princeton back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Packers claimed Lovett off of waivers and he was on and off of their practice squad in 2020 and was waived with an injury designation. He caught on with the Dolphins last year before being waived with an injury designation and reverting to injured reserve a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Lovett appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught three passes for six yards receiving and no touchdowns.