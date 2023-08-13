Dolphins Announce Four Roster Moves Including Signing WR Keke Coutee

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins waived WR Freddie Swain on Sunday.

The move is to make room for CB Jamal Perry, who is signing with Miami according to his agent.

Miami announced two other moves as well on Sunday, signing WR Keke Coutee and waiving CB Mark Gilbert with an injury designation.

Coutee was just cut by the Saints. Gilbert will revert to the Dolphins injured reserve list if he clears waivers and will likely be cut with a settlement later on.

Swain, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3,424,413 rookie contract when he was cut loose by Seattle coming out of training camp.

Swain quickly caught on with the Dolphins’ practice squad and he was later signed to the Broncos’ active roster. Denver cut him loose in March and he was claimed by the Dolphins.

In 2022, Swain appeared in four games for the Broncos and Dolphins and caught four passes for 74 yards and no touchdowns.

Coutee, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract when he was waived by Houston.

He quickly signed on with the Colts practice squad and bounced on and off for the rest of the 2021 season. He signed a futures deal with Indianapolis for 2022 but was cut again and returned to the practice squad.

Coutee signed with the Saints in June but was cut yesterday.

In 2022, Coutee appeared in eight games for the Colts and caught his only target for 20 yards. He added 152 punt return yards and fumbled four times, losing one.