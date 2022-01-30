Dolphins Were Willing To Trade Three 1st-Round Picks For Joe Burrow

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins tried to trade up to No. 1 overall in 2020 to draft Bengals QB Joe Burrow and were willing to give up quite a bit.

Rapoport says Miami, spurred by owner Stephen Ross, called the Bengals with their offer, which included all three of their first-round picks in 2020 including the No. 5 overall pick.

He adds the Dolphins might have been willing to offer even more but the call wasn’t a long one. The Bengals staffer on the other end of the line hung up, indicating Cincinnati had zero interest in passing up its shot at Burrow.

Considering where the Bengals are today, it was a good decision.

Burrow, 25, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Bengals to pick up for the 2024 season. He’s set to earn a base salary of $2,255,006 this season and $3,900,012 in 2022.

In 2021, Burrow appeared in 16 games and recorded 366 completions on 520 pass attempts (70.4 percent) for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, to go along with 40 rush attempts for 118 yards and two touchdowns.