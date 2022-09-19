Dolphins Worked Out Four Tight Ends

The Miami Dolphins hosted TE Darrell Daniels, TE Ryan Izzo, TE James O’Shaughnessy and TE Deon Yelder for workouts, according to Aaron Wilson.

Izzo, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when the Patriots traded him to the Texans in March of last year.

Houston opted to waive Izzo coming out of the preseason. He quickly caught on with the Giants’ practice squad. He was also briefly a member of the Seahawks’ taxi squad before joining the Titans back in January. Tennessee elected to waive Izzo in June and re-signed him in August but cut him loose after a week.

In 2020, Izzo appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and caught 13 passes for 199 yards receiving and no touchdowns.