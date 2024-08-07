Dolphins Working Out Multiple WRs Including Damiere Byrd

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins hosted WR Damiere Byrd for a workout on Wednesday morning.

He was just recently cut loose by Washington, but would give Miami yet another speedster on the roster. He ran a 4.2-second 40-yard dash all the way back when he was coming out of college as a prospect.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins are also working out WR Mike Harley Jr. Barry Jackson reports WR Deon Cain is also working out for Miami, along with one other player yet to be revealed.

Byrd, 31, wound up signing on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in 2015. He bounced on and off their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals in March of 2019

He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots for 2020 and signed another one-year deal with the Bears in 2021. From there, Byrd joined the Falcons on a one-year contract for the 2022 season before catching on with the Panthers last offseason.

Carolina placed Byrd on injured reserve and he was later released with a settlement before catching on with Atlanta. Byrd briefly had a stint on the Texans practice squad following his time with the Falcons.

Byrd signed with the Commanders earlier this offseason following a tryout but was cut during camp.

In 2023, Byrd appeared in one game for the Falcons.