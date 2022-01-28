Don “Wink” Martindale Name To Watch For Giants’ Defensive Coordinator Job

Jordan Raanan mentions former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale as the name to watch for the Giants’ defensive coordinator job under new HC Brian Daboll.

Martindale is one of the best defensive coordinators available this offseason and he has come up as a potential option for the Raiders should they hire Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.

With three head coach jobs filled right now, the market for coordinators is likely to ramp up starting next week.

Martindale, 58, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020.

In 2021, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 25 in fewest yards allowed, No. 19 in fewest points allowed, No. 1 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 32 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more regarding the Giants as the news is available.